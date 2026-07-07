GBA polls before Aug 31 under cloud as SIR exercise keeps municipal staff busy

BENGALURU: With over 9,000 staffers of the five city corporations busy with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in July and August, many former corporators and opposition MLAs have expressed doubt that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls can be held before the Supreme Court’s August 31 deadline.

“Like in the past, officials will likely file another affidavit before the apex court seeking an extension to conduct the GBA polls by citing the humongous SIR exercise,” said a two-time former corporator from the Congress.

Vivek Subba Reddy, president, Advocate Association of Bengaluru, pointed out that there are no staffers at the assistant commissioner’s and deputy commissioner’s courts. Court sitting is not happening due to a shortage of personnel as they are on SIR duty. “There is a 100 per cent chance that the government would get the state election commission to file an affidavit before the apex court to seek an extension to hold local body polls as officials were engaged with the SIR,” he added.

Senior BJP leaders Satish Reddy from Bommanahalli and S Muniraju from Dasarahalli also expressed the same and said in case the government gets an extension, the poll dates could be around November-December.

“There are no engineers at 369 wards due to unscientific delimitation. People are angry. The Congress is aware that if it goes to election, it will face a drubbing and hence will try to seek an extension,” said Satish Reddy.