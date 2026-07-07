The styling story behind the viral ‘Kalyani’ MV ft. Shreya Ghoshal

When a new visual version of Kalyani – the chartbuster that has surpassed over 90 million streams on Spotify since its 2025 release – dropped recently, fans were eager to finally put a face to the character they had long imagined. Featuring Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals and starring Saniya Iyappan, the music video (trending no.1 on YouTube) soon grabbed attention for its striking visual identity, even earning praise from Snoop Dogg on Instagram. Behind those carefully-layered costumes is stylist Gousia Galib Khan, who spent months building a character that many awaited to see in attire that could seamlessly move between Kerala’s cultural roots, Bollywood glamour and contemporary aesthetics.

Once she entered the project, it became even more exciting when she realised that award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal would be lending her voice to the character. “Shreya Ghoshal was a surprise factor – once I knew that, it became a huge responsibility. And Kalyani had to feel rooted and modern at the same time,” she says.