World Chocolate Day: Explore the art & craft behind intricate chocolate garnishes

If you were (or still are) a fan of MasterChef, you’d remember the dark chocolate sphere or white chocolate flower that opened its heavenly doors to a plate of dessert at just a drizzle of a syrup. When it comes to garnishing these plates, especially in luxury restaurants and hotels, artistry and precision add necessary versatility, notes of flavour and visual appeal to a dish. The attention to detail is such that even experienced pastry chefs admit chocolate keeps them on their toes. Dominic Gerard, executive chef, 080 Lounge operated by TFS at Kempegowda International Airport recalls a World Chocolate Day dessert display where an elaborate chocolate showpiece lost its structure after remaining outside ideal conditions longer than planned. The incident reinforced the importance of timing, prompting the team to assemble delicate chocolate elements only at the final stage. Abhinav Singh, executive pastry chef, Shangri-La Bengaluru, too, recalls a VIP gala where the kitchen’s air-conditioning failed. “Fifty intricate, hand-piped chocolate cages collapsed into puddles just three minutes before the grand dessert course was wheeled out,” he recalls.