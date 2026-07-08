Bengaluru college student found dead in Sankey Tank

BENGALURU: The body of a 20-year-old female degree student was found floating in the Sankey Tank on Tuesday morning. Morning walkers spotted the body and alerted a security guard, who then informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Tejaswini Raj alias Teju, a final-year BCom student at a private college on MES Ring Road near Goraguntepalya.

Tejaswini, a resident of Chikkabanawara, is said to have jumped into the tank on Monday night after the park was closed. She left college around 12.30 pm on Monday and was seen walking in the park area around 4.45 pm.

“The victim was staying with her mother, who works with Namma Metro. Teju is said to have been affected emotionally since her parents separated. She also had some issue with her boyfriend a fortnight ago. She was counseled by her family to focus on studies. Since then, her boyfriend is said to have distanced from her.

She had argued with him for nearly 30 minutes on phone. She then messaged him that she would commit suicide and switched off her phone. Her boyfriend shared the message with her mother. The police were also informed about the message. Teju’s last tower location was pointing towards Sankey Tank.

The family members went to the park but could not find her. The incident came to light in the morning. It is suspected that she took the extreme step after the park was closed,” said an officer.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday.)