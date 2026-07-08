Bengaluru East commissioner sets deadline for Gunjur stormwater drain works

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh inspected the progress of stormwater drain (rajakaluve) development works, road projects and encroachment clearance activities in Gunjur, Panathur and surrounding areas, and directed officials to complete all pending work within the stipulated timeline.

During an inspection of the rajakaluve development work at Gunjur Club Road, Ramesh noted that approximately 60 per cent of the project has already been completed.

He observed that only the connecting stretch from Vajpayee Stadium to Gunjur Palya canal remains pending, and instructed officials to complete the remaining work within the next 15 days.

The commissioner instructed the executive engineer to commence road asphalting work immediately after completion of the rajakaluve project.

During inspection of the rajakaluve at Panathur, the commissioner directed officials to immediately remove all illegal encroachments within the stormwater drain area without delay. Encroachments on rajakaluves would not be tolerated, and clearance drives would be taken up to ensure free flow of rainwater and effective flood mitigation, he added.

Road development from SH-35 to PRR

The commissioner also inspected the proposed road development project from State Highway-35 to the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), covering approximately 1km. He stated that the project involves the formation of a 150ft (45-metre) wide new road.

As the Relinquishment Deed and Transferable Development Rights processes have already been completed, the comprehensive road development work will be taken up with Corporate Social Responsibility funding and is targeted for completion within the next three months.