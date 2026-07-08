Bengaluru founders and leaders weigh in on Indra Nooyi’s US advantage remark

I only partially agree with Indra Nooyi’s statement because my own journey reflects both the challenges and the opportunities that exist in India. During my tenure with a top MNC, I was instrumental in initiating, securing and executing multi-million-dollar aerospace contracts with global OEMs and tier-1 companies. I believe those opportunities would not have materialised without my leadership and relentless efforts. Yet, when it came to selecting the next CEO, despite my contribution, they chose leaders from outside who were learning from me, who were asked to ensure that I did not leave the organisation. To me, that sent a clear message: my expertise was valued, my contribution was indispensable, but I was not seen as the right choice to lead. That reflects the unconscious bias many capable women continue to encounter. However, I do not believe this defines India as a whole.

(With inputs from Kalyani Warrier)