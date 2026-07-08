Cyber centres cash in on gaps in filling SIR forms in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As chaos continues over filling up of enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, cyber centres are making the most of it and encashing opportunities it is throwing up.
Internet centre operators are doing brisk business, helping citizens fill up enumeration forms and finding their 2002 election roll details. Their demand seems to be rising as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are unable to help electors find the 2002 SIR details or even fill up the forms.
“I tried to understand how to fill the SIR forms. I used the help of online translate also, as the BLO of my area was unable to help me. I went to the nearest cyber cafe, and saw a long queue of people like me. The operator was able to find my 2002 SIR details and helped me fill my form,” said Pradeep Kumar, a factory worker.
Similar was the plight of Vibha, also a factory worker. “The BLO did not have the time to explain, and I also did not have time. I spoke to my colleagues and we arranged for a cyber centre where the person did our work. We paid him Rs 80 for each form, as there were many voters,” she said.
Citizens pointed out that they would not have to spend money if BLOs or BLAs help in filling up forms and make the exercise hassle-free. “The exercise has become chaotic, as those in charge have little or no knowledge of the exercise. They are unable to communicate and clarify the doubts of people, which is adding to the confusion,” said Shobhana L.
Meanwhile, cyber centre operators say it is peak business time. While some get 10 applicants a day and are optimistic that the number will rise in the coming days, others say they are already overwhelmed with applications. The centres charge anything from Rs 80-150 per application.
Subbanna, a cyber centre staffer in Rajajinagar, said his usual work was handling information from the RTO or nearby educational institutions. “Now nearly a week after the SIR exercise began, people have to fill their forms. Most people approaching us are searching for their 2002 voting details. We take money, but there is no guarantee that the details will be traced because of spelling mistakes or other errors in the past. Many also do not remember their polling booth details. We do try our best,” he said.
A similar opinion was echoed by Naveenappa, in Peenya Industrial Area. “There are many labourers and staffers seeking assistance. They do not have their old details and we are trying to help them out. I went through videos on multiple social media platforms to understand the tracking and filing process to help people out. I have fixed a maximum of 20-30min per person, as the number of people is big,” he said.
SIR STATUS
Total enumeration forms distributed: 4,27,82,130 -- 77.18%
Total electors as on June 16, 2026: 5,54,32,314
Polling stations that recorded 100% distribution of forms: 17,539 (29.7%)
Polling stations with 100% digitisation of forms: 2
Total forms digitised: 42,81,521 (7.72%)
Total forms distributed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural: 52,08,596
Total forms digitized in Bengaluru Urban and Rural: 2,02,930
DON’T TAKE DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST TEACHERS FOR MISSING SIR WORK: KAMS
Bengaluru: The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) wrote to V Rashmi Mahesh, additional chief secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, on Tuesday, complaining about private schools being caught between imparting education and facilitating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) due to the mandatory deputation of teachers for the exercise.
The letter from KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar stated that while on one hand private schools have been asked to mandatorily depute their teachers by the Election Commission of India (ECI), block education officers (BEOs) and district education officers (DEOs) have been directed by the Department of School Education & Literacy to ensure that teachers do not deviate from their teaching duties. Legal action has been sanctioned against officers who failed to lodge FIRs against private schools in cases of teachers not leaving for SIR work.
The letter, also jointly addressed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukumar, asked the school education department to instruct the deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) and BEOs not to take any disciplinary action against teachers for missing SIR work. In case FIRs were lodged, the department has been asked to intervene.