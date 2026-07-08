Cyber centres cash in on gaps in filling SIR forms in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As chaos continues over filling up of enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, cyber centres are making the most of it and encashing opportunities it is throwing up.

Internet centre operators are doing brisk business, helping citizens fill up enumeration forms and finding their 2002 election roll details. Their demand seems to be rising as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are unable to help electors find the 2002 SIR details or even fill up the forms.

“I tried to understand how to fill the SIR forms. I used the help of online translate also, as the BLO of my area was unable to help me. I went to the nearest cyber cafe, and saw a long queue of people like me. The operator was able to find my 2002 SIR details and helped me fill my form,” said Pradeep Kumar, a factory worker.

Similar was the plight of Vibha, also a factory worker. “The BLO did not have the time to explain, and I also did not have time. I spoke to my colleagues and we arranged for a cyber centre where the person did our work. We paid him Rs 80 for each form, as there were many voters,” she said.

Citizens pointed out that they would not have to spend money if BLOs or BLAs help in filling up forms and make the exercise hassle-free. “The exercise has become chaotic, as those in charge have little or no knowledge of the exercise. They are unable to communicate and clarify the doubts of people, which is adding to the confusion,” said Shobhana L.