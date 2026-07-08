Drug peddler arrested, 18 weapons, 771gm ganja seized in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A drug peddler was arrested by Byatarayanapura police for allegedly attempting to sell weapons, including machetes, near Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road on July 1.

The police seized 18 weapons, 771 grams of ganja and 237 mobile phones from him. Preliminary investigations revealed that he used to take mobile phones from those not paying him for drugs purchased from him.

The accused has been identified as autorickshaw driver Akbar Sharif, 37, a resident of Shyamanna Garden. Six cases have been registered against him, including four under the NDPS Act.

He was taken into custody and booked under the Arms Act. Sharif allegedly confessed that he sold ganja. He also said whenever customers did not have cash to buy ganja, he took their mobile phones.

Based on information provided by Sharif, the team conducted a raid on July 3 and recovered the weapons kept near his house. The team also seized 771 grams of ganja and 237 mobile phones valued at Rs 15 lakh from him. A senior police officer said investigations are on to ascertain to whom the accused was supplying weapons.