Heavy rains batter Shivamogga; one dead as three reservoirs brim

SHIVAMOGGA: Heavy rains continued to batter Shivamogga district on Tuesday, claiming the life of an elderly man in Tirthahalli taluk and causing a house collapse at the New Mandli Extension of the city. The continuous downpour also led to a significant rise in water levels across all major reservoirs and water bodies in the district. The education department declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Hosanagar, Sagar and Tirthahalli taluks on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramappa (65). Sources said he had gone to his farm and failed to return home. His slippers and clothes were later found on the bank of the Malati river, which runs adjacent to his agricultural land.

Following the collapse of a house at the New Mandli Extension, MLA Channabasappa visited the spot and reviewed the situation. He listened to the grievances of the affected family and directed officials to take immediate measures to disburse relief to flood victims. “Complete all legal procedures and ensure that the family receives maximum relief from the government,” he told oficials.

Swollen rivers raise water levels in reservoirs

The water level in Tunga reservoir on Tuesday reached 588.25 metres, nearing the reservoir’s maximum capacity. The water level in the Bhadra reservoir also rose to 140.6 feet against the maximum capacity of 186 feet. In Linganamakki reservoir, the water level rose to 1,754.40 feet against the maximum level of 1,819 feet.