Whistleblower arrested for delayed reporting in toddler abuse case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following the outrage over the arrest of the whistleblower in the toddler abuse case at a childcare facility on the Capgemini campus, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said there was no doubt that she may have been the whistleblower, but she was also equally involved in the crime. He said there was a seven-day delay in reporting the incident after the video was recorded.

The HAL police have arrested two women in connection with the case in which five caregivers were booked for allegedly abusing a toddler at the daycare facility inside the company’s campus in Brookefield.

A police officer said that the woman’s arrest was based on CCTV footage and statements from other employees of the facility. According to the investigation, she recorded the video on June 22 but handed it over to the Childline only on June 29.

Singh on Tuesday said the whistleblower was arrested based on two aspects. “There is sufficient evidence to justify the arrest. The law is very clear when it comes to sensitive cases involving children. Certain legal procedures and formalities were not followed in this case. She may not have been aware of the legal requirements.