25 not out: B'luru's voices on Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan celebrating 25 years of its release

Twenty-five years on, and Lagaan still feels like an event. The rumble of Ghanan Ghanan as villagers wait for rain, the longing of O Rey Chori, the stirring spirit of Mitwa, the infectious energy of Radha Kaise Na Jale and the triumphant crescendo of Chale Chalo continue to evoke the emotions they did in 2001. Add to that a gripping underdog story, memorable characters and of course, a cricket match that keeps the audience on edge, and it’s easy to see why Lagaan remains one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished films even after 25 years.

Filmmaker Prerana Gopal believes Lagaan’s legacy lies in the simplicity of storytelling, beyond strategic casting, PR plans and the predicaments of releasing a film. “It is the coming together of technicians, talent and like-minded people working in service of the story,” she says, adding that every creative department worked towards a common vision – a big lesson for filmmakers today.