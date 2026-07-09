Bengaluru: Zones blur, planning in peril

BENGALURU: As Namma Bengaluru continues its explosive growth, urban development must adhere to a robust planning framework to ensure that residents enjoy the quality of life they deserve. A fundamental component of this framework is land-use zoning. Just as a well-designed home has separate spaces for living, cooking and rest, a city functions best when residential, commercial, industrial and public spaces are clearly defined and appropriately regulated, say experts and residents.

While the most discussed and widely known consequences are traffic congestion and parking shortages, Nitin Seshadri of Koramangala 3rd Block Resident Welfare Association argues that the impact extends further.

“Commercial activity places significantly greater demands on water supply, sewage systems and electricity infrastructure than these areas were originally designed to support. It also introduces higher levels of air, water and noise pollution, undermining the peace and tranquillity that residential areas are intended to provide,” Seshadri said.

Executive member of North East Residents’ Welfare Association Christopher S Cruz said zoning violations erode the promise of model residential layouts. “When HRBR, HBR and OMBR layouts were conceived in the early 1980s, they represented a forward-looking vision of quality urban residential living. Inspired by well-planned residential developments in Singapore, these neighbourhoods were designed with broad roads, wide footpaths, civic amenity (CA) spaces, and clearly designated commercial zones. Marketed as premium ‘model residential layouts’ at premium prices, sites were allotted by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) with a clear stipulation: plots were to be used strictly for residential purposes only,” Cruz said.

He, however, said that over time, this foundational principle of ‘residential purpose only’ has been steadily undermined. He complained that Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, instead of upholding the original zoning framework, have selectively misinterpreted the criteria for permitting commercial activity to a simplistic and misleading benchmark of a 40ft-wide road.