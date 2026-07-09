Boy’s suspicious death sparks violence at Bengalurur school

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at a residential school in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning after hundreds of relatives of a 12-year-old student, who died under suspicious circumstances, stormed the campus and allegedly vandalised school property, assaulted the physical education (PE) teacher, and threatened to set him on fire.

The relatives alleged that the student died after being assaulted by the teacher.

The deceased, Gurukiran, was a Class 6 student of Sterling English Residential School in Kadayarappanahalli. As it is a residential school, he was staying at the school hostel and was a resident of Yelahanka.

Gurukiran’s father Raghavendra told the media that he received a call from the school management around 6.45 am on Wednesday, informing him that his son had collapsed while jogging on the school campus and had been rushed to a hospital.

“When we reached the hospital, we were informed that our son had died before reaching the hospital. On enquiring with his classmates, we learnt that the physical education teacher, Narayana, allegedly assaulted him with a rod inside the washroom and also hit him on the neck. After assaulting him, the teacher allegedly forced him to run two rounds of the school campus, during which he collapsed. We believe the assault led to my son’s death,” he alleged.

Parents, classmates allege assault by PE teacher led to boy’s death

Gurukiran’s classmates also told reporters that he had gone to the toilet before the scheduled morning exercise around 5.30 am, after which the newly appointed PE teacher allegedly beat him. The students said that Gurukiran was then forced to run two rounds of the school campus despite the assault and collapsed while running. They further alleged that the teacher frequently beat students with sticks and rods over minor issues.