Greater Bengaluru Authority to clear abandoned vehicles from 10th July

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA’s) five city corporations, in coordination with the Bengaluru Traffic Police, will launch a city wide drive from July 10, to identify, tow and auction abandoned vehicles parked on public roads and open spaces. The GBA said the initiative will be carried out under Section 324 of the GBA Act, 2024 and a public notice was issued on July 8.

The vehicle removal drive comes close on the heels of the Safe Footpath Campaign which will conclude on July 10. The drive had triggered widespread protests by street vendors who alleged that it heavily impacted their livelihood, while many pedestrians appreciated the drive as it unclogged footpaths.

“With effect from July 10, vehicles left unattended for several days on roads, open spaces and other public places will be identified. The five City Corporations, in coordination with the traffic police, will undertake a joint enforcement drive and initiate strict action…,” a GBA official said.

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said stickers will be pasted on “abandoned” vehicles, granting the owner seven days to remove them. A wheel clamp will also be fitted on the vehicle when the notice is affixed, he said. If the vehicle is not claimed and removed within the seven-day notice period, it will be towed by the joint operational authorities. These vehicles will be subsequently auctioned and no further claims will be entertained, the GBA said.

Cops start identifying and calling owners of vehicles

With the deadline for towing “abandoned” vehicles approaching, the city traffic police are calling the owners, asking them to remove them before they are towed. The authorities have already identified 1,518 such vehicles across the city. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation tops the list with 403 vehicles.