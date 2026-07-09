Gym trainer from Mysuru arrested for blackmailing KAS officer with nude videos

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old gym trainer from Mysuru was arrested by Channapatna Town police for allegedly drugging, stripping and assaulting a KAS officer working in Bengaluru South district.

The gym trainer, who is also a rowdy sheeter, along with his two associates had taken objectionable videos of the government officer and demanded Rs 10 lakh to delete the videos. The incident happened on June 29 at the victim’s residence and a complaint was filed on July 1.

The arrested is identified as Anush Shivappa, a native of Chamarajanagar district. He has a rowdy sheet opened against him at the Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru and is facing multiple criminal cases, including assault.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by BN Girish, a 2017 batch KAS officer. Along with Anush, the KAS officer has also filed the complaint against the former’s associates Shobharaj and Naveen.

According to the complainant, the accused had also robbed him of his gold ornaments worth around Rs 1.7 lakh. Girish became acquainted through Facebook with Anush, who claimed to be the founder of the Rashtriya Shivashakti Sena Pade, while Girish was posted in Mysuru. After Girish was transferred to Channapatna, Anush allegedly visited him and offered to produce a video highlighting his social work.

On June 28, Anush reportedly called Girish around 11 pm, saying he was travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru and wished to meet him to shoot the video. At around 2 am, Anush allegedly arrived at the victim’s government quarters along with two associates.