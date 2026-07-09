School van drops girl, runs over her sister near Dasanapura underpass in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl was run over by a school van near Dasanapura underpass in Chikkabanavara traffic police limits on Wednesday evening. The van driver allegedly fled the spot after the accident. The deceased was identified as Tanisha (5), the second daughter of Kishor and Madhusmitha from Tumakuru district, residents of Dasanapura.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4.15pm when Tanisha’s mother went out to pick up her elder daughter, Hanika, from the school van near their house. While Hanika was getting down from the van, Tanisha came close to the vehicle and was crushed under its front left wheel after the driver allegedly moved the van forward. Her mother rushed Tanisha to Nelamangala Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to head injuries.

According to the complaint, the school van bearing registration number KA-52 C-7573, belonging to Kids International School in Nelamangala, was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner. After the accident, the driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle.

Chikkabanavara police are on the hunt for the driver.