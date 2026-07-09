When Food Becomes a Force for Change

The finest meals do more than linger in memory. Occasionally, they leave behind something even more enduring: hope. That belief lies at the heart of Share Our Strength, a global movement that has spent nearly

four decades bringing together chefs, restaurateurs, philanthropists and communities to combat childhood hunger. As the organisation expands

its footprint in India, Bengaluru’s culinary fraternity is proving that the power of hospitality extends well beyond the dining table.

That spirit of collective action will come alive on July 12, when leading chefs gather at The Leela Palace Bengaluru for a Charity Soirée, with proceeds supporting Share Our Strength’s mission. The line up includes chefs Manu Chandra, Johnson Ebenezer, Pallavi Menon, Vinesh Johny and Simran Singh, alongside cause ambassadors Ricky Kej, Padma Shri awardee and three-time Grammy winner; and Suvir Saran, chef and author. More than a fundraiser, the evening reflects how food can inspire generosity and create lasting impact.

Founded in Washington DC in response to the Ethiopian famine of 1984, Share Our Strength has evolved into a global nonprofit that mobilises communities and resources to improve children’s access to nutritious food. Incorporated in India as a Section 8 company in 2024, it has already helped support more than four crore breakfast and mid day meals through grassroots partners across the country.

For restaurateur Gauri Devidayal, co-founder, Food Matters Group and a member of Share Our Strength India’s National Leadership Council, Bengaluru was an obvious choice. “The city enjoys the distinction of being a hot spot within the philanthropic ecosystem and is home to some of the biggest and most promising culinary talent in India,” she says, adding, “The diversity of chefs, cuisines and ideas mirrors Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan character.”