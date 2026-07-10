18-year-old girl stabbed by her lover in Bengaluru; accused attempts suicide

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old girl sustained grievous injuries after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her lover at her residence in Ramagondanahalli under the Varthur police station limits on Thursday.

The accused allegedly attempted to end his life by slitting his neck after the attack.

The victim has been identified as Nandini Das (18), a resident of Ramagondanahalli and a native of West Bengal.

The accused, Bande Nawaz (18), is a resident of Tubarahalli. Both had studied together at a school in Nallurahalli and had known each other for the past three years.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Chinnathayappa Building in Ramagondanahalli when Nawaz allegedly entered the victim’s house while she was alone.

A quarrel broke out between the two after the girl distanced herself from him as her family did not approve of their relationship.

Following the argument, Nawaz allegedly attacked her with a knife. She sustained grievous injuries to her neck, hands, palms, ribs, and thighs. After assaulting her, the accused allegedly attempted to end his life by slitting his neck. Neighbours rushed both the victim and the accused to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the Varthur police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are investigating the incident.