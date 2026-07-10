Abused for incomplete homework, schoolgirl dies by suicide in Madiwala

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old schoolgirl ended her life by hanging at her house in Madiwala near Marasur in Suryanagar police limits on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Madhushree, a Class 8 student of the Government High School, Marasur.

Madhushree’s mother found her hanging in her room when she went to wake her up on Thursday morning.

In a note, Madhushree accused a teacher and a non-teaching staff member of the school of abusing and punishing her for not doing homework. She also accused the teacher of collecting Rs 20 as fine for not doing homework.

Madhushree stated that she was allegedly beaten up by the teacher 10 times.

Unable to bear the humiliation, Madhushree is said to have taken the extreme step.

“The local BEO is looking into the matter. Notices have been issued to persons whose names have been mentioned in the note. One of the non-teaching staff members has been accused of abusing the victim while serving mid-day meals,” said the police.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7), and Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline: 02225521111(Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)