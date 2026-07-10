Back-to-back tech snags worry regular commuters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following multiple disruptions due to technical snags within a span of 20 days, regular commuters using Namma Metro have raised concerns about the safety and reliability of metro, while Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) maintains that passengers safety is never compromised.

Safety remains the top priority for Bengaluru Metro, and passengers will never be left in an unsafe situation even if a train develops a technical snag or completely stops, according to BMRCL officials.

Officials said that any fault affecting a train typically relates only to its movement, such as signalling or traction, and does not immediately compromise passenger safety. The first responders in such situations are the train operator and station controller, who assess whether the issue can be resolved on the spot or if the train needs to be withdrawn from service.

If the problem cannot be rectified within a short time, passengers are safely evacuated at the nearest station or, where required, through designated emergency walkways provided alongside viaducts and inside tunnels. BMRCL has detailed evacuation protocols to ensure every passenger is accounted for, with staff at both ends verifying the passenger count so that no one is left behind.

Even during a power disruption, trains are equipped with backup systems that will continue to operate essential services such as lighting and air-conditioning for a specified period, minimising discomfort for passengers.

Once passengers are safely evacuated, the affected train is removed using established recovery procedures, including towing it with another train if necessary, to restore normal services as quickly as possible.

BMRCL said its twin priorities during any disruption are ensuring passenger safety and resuming revenue services at the earliest.