Highway road rage sparks safety concerns on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

MYSURU: What begins as a minor scrape between vehicles is increasingly ending in violence on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and surrounding highways. Over the past week alone, the region has witnessed a string of alarming road rage incidents, with motorists being chased, assaulted, and threatened and, in one case, attacked with knives, raising serious concerns over highway safety.

Three persons have been arrested and two others are absconding after a motorist was allegedly dragged out of his car and assaulted in front of his wife and young son near Maddur. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway under the Maddur Rural Police limits. According to the police, the violence followed a minor collision between two cars near the Srirangapatna toll plaza. Though the issue initially appeared to have been settled, the accused allegedly chased the victim’s vehicle before intercepting it near Madduramma temple.

The complainant, M Sagar Kumar (37), alleged that five men blocked his vehicle, abused him, assaulted him and damaged his car while threatening his family.

Dashcam footage recorded by another passing motorist shows a group surrounding the victim’s vehicle before dragging him out and repeatedly kicking and punching him. One of the attackers is also seen striking him with what appears to be a metal object. His wife is seen stepping out of the vehicle and pleading with the attackers to stop while their child remained inside. The assault ended only after passing motorists intervened.

The video spread rapidly on social media, prompting police to act swiftly. Three accused have been arrested, two vehicles seized and efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.

Barely days before the Maddur incident, another episode of road rage turned violent on the outskirts of Mysuru.