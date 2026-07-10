Highway road rage sparks safety concerns on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

MYSURU: What begins as a minor scrape between vehicles is increasingly ending in violence on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and surrounding highways. Over the past week alone, the region has witnessed a string of alarming road rage incidents, with motorists being chased, assaulted, and threatened and, in one case, attacked with knives, raising serious concerns over highway safety.
Three persons have been arrested and two others are absconding after a motorist was allegedly dragged out of his car and assaulted in front of his wife and young son near Maddur. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway under the Maddur Rural Police limits. According to the police, the violence followed a minor collision between two cars near the Srirangapatna toll plaza. Though the issue initially appeared to have been settled, the accused allegedly chased the victim’s vehicle before intercepting it near Madduramma temple.
The complainant, M Sagar Kumar (37), alleged that five men blocked his vehicle, abused him, assaulted him and damaged his car while threatening his family.
Dashcam footage recorded by another passing motorist shows a group surrounding the victim’s vehicle before dragging him out and repeatedly kicking and punching him. One of the attackers is also seen striking him with what appears to be a metal object. His wife is seen stepping out of the vehicle and pleading with the attackers to stop while their child remained inside. The assault ended only after passing motorists intervened.
The video spread rapidly on social media, prompting police to act swiftly. Three accused have been arrested, two vehicles seized and efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.
Barely days before the Maddur incident, another episode of road rage turned violent on the outskirts of Mysuru.
Near Gungral Chatra, a minor brush between an autorickshaw carrying three youths and a tipper lorry reportedly escalated into a confrontation.
According to the police, after the vehicles made contact, the occupants of the autorickshaw allegedly picked a quarrel with the tipper driver.
As local residents gathered to pacify both sides, the youths allegedly turned on the crowd and attacked them with knives. At least six persons sustained injuries in the attack. The injured were rushed to hospital, while police later arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the assault.
The police say the recent cases share a disturbing pattern. Minor traffic incidents that would ordinarily end with an exchange of insurance details or a verbal argument are instead escalating into physical assaults. A police personnel of the highway patrol pointed to the increasing availability of video evidence from dashboard cameras and mobile phones, which has made such incidents more visible than before.
The access-controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has significantly reduced travel time between the two cities. However, police officers acknowledge that higher vehicle speeds, aggressive overtaking and growing traffic volumes have also contributed to frequent confrontations after even minor accidents.
While most crashes result only in vehicle damage, tempers often flare within seconds, particularly when drivers stop on carriageways or service roads to argue.
Senior police officials have urged motorists not to retaliate during such confrontations.
Instead, they advise drivers involved in minor accidents to remain inside their vehicles if threatened, call the police immediately and avoid engaging in arguments.
The police have further appealed to motorists to install dashboard cameras, which are increasingly proving valuable in identifying offenders and securing convictions.
What cops advise...
Do not retaliate during such confrontations after minor accidents
Stay inside the vehicles and if threatened, call the police immediately
Install dashboard cameras, which are increasingly proving to be valuable in identifying offenders, securing convictions