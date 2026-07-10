Minister Byre Gowda orders setting up of vending panel, ID cards for hawkers

BENGALURU: Following a backlash and criticism from street vendors across Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) over the footpath encroachment removal drive and demand from the Joint Federation of Street Vendors’ Associations, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has ordered the setting up of a provisional town vending committee to help vendors get identity cards and also appealed to them to move to internal roads. The minister has assured them of a full-fledged town vending committee in the coming days.

Addressing the media after a meeting with various street vendors’ associations in Bengaluru on Thursday, Gowda said, “The drive is not against the vendors. The drive is to ensure safe footpaths for pedestrians.”

The minister also added that in the past three years, 931 pedestrians were killed, 3,800 grievously injured, and 3,500 suffered minor injuries due to footpath encroachment. Taking note of such incidents, the Supreme Court has ordered the removal of encroachments on footpaths. A safe footpath is a constitutional right of pedestrians guaranteed under the Constitution.

There has been criticism from various quarters over the eviction of vendors, Gowda stated, adding that he is being trolled, mocked and abused, and is becoming infamous for taking such a step. “If my becoming bad brings good to Bengaluru, it is alright,” he said.