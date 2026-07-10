Minister Byre Gowda orders setting up of vending panel, ID cards for hawkers

BENGALURU: Following a backlash and criticism from street vendors across Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) over the footpath encroachment removal drive and demand from the Joint Federation of Street Vendors’ Associations, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has ordered the setting up of a provisional town vending committee to help vendors get identity cards and also appealed to them to move to internal roads. The minister has assured them of a full-fledged town vending committee in the coming days.
Addressing the media after a meeting with various street vendors’ associations in Bengaluru on Thursday, Gowda said, “The drive is not against the vendors. The drive is to ensure safe footpaths for pedestrians.”
The minister also added that in the past three years, 931 pedestrians were killed, 3,800 grievously injured, and 3,500 suffered minor injuries due to footpath encroachment. Taking note of such incidents, the Supreme Court has ordered the removal of encroachments on footpaths. A safe footpath is a constitutional right of pedestrians guaranteed under the Constitution.
There has been criticism from various quarters over the eviction of vendors, Gowda stated, adding that he is being trolled, mocked and abused, and is becoming infamous for taking such a step. “If my becoming bad brings good to Bengaluru, it is alright,” he said.
He reiterated that the drive will continue till all major roads are reclaimed, adding that over 430km of road length has been cleared of various kinds of encroachments since the drive was launched on July 1.
He said that 1,581 unauthorised shops, 1,800 ramps, 1,790 permanent structures and sheets in front of shops were removed. That apart, around 2,000 flex and name boards have been removed from the footpath. “There is around 18,000km road length network, and around 1500-2000 km is major roads, which constitute only 10 per cent, and I appeal to vendors not to encroach this 10 per cent of road length,” he said.
The Joint Federation of Street Vendors Associations that met the minister expressed disappointment as he did not budge, and said the drive will continue. The associations refused to subscribe to the minister’s statement attributing deaths and injuries to footpath vending, instead saying that drink and driving was responsible.