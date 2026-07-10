Poor planning, weak enforcement fuel commercialisation of residential areas: Experts

BENGALURU: While businesses are attracted to residential areas by lower rentals than in commercial zones, experts say the root of the problem lies in poor urban governance and a lack of planning. They say the existing planning framework, including the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015, provides the basic framework, although compliance and enforcement have often been nonexistent.

Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said, “Commercialisation of residential areas has become a major urban planning and quality-of-life concern in Bengaluru. Residential properties are increasingly being converted into offices, shops, restaurants, schools, paying guest slums, and other commercial establishments. Uncontrolled commercialisation has adversely affected residential neighbourhoods and their livability.”

He said that the problem has its roots in inadequate planning. “Despite the constitutional mandate under the 74th Amendment, governments have failed to establish and empower a functional Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) for expert-led,participatory, bottom-up planning.”

He said that, as a result, the city continues to rely on outdated planning frameworks that have failed to meet the city’s growing commercial space needs adequately.

Anirudhan said that the failure to create an autonomous, elected, devolved, and unified city government (mandated in the 74th CAA) has further weakened governance.“Fragmented institutions have left Bengaluru without clear leadership, strategic direction,or accountability. Officials are never held responsible for regulatory failures due to weak oversight, lax administration, and the absence of meaningful consequences for dereliction of duty,” he said.

He said that due to the high volumes of customer traffic, deliveries, and employee commuting, leading to congestion, parking shortages,noise, pollution, increased waste generation, and strain on water, sewerage, and power infrastructure,the residential areas are literally reduced to slums. He added that enforcement remains one of the weakest links, and the oversight, if any, is largely complaint-driven; inspections are infrequent, and multiple agencies share responsibility without any single authority ensuring compliance.