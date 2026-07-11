A Swing Away

When Ankush Saha’s name was announced during the medal ceremony at the Czech Disabled Golf Masters 2026, the golfer was caught completely off guard. “I didn’t know my name would be announced. It came as a surprise that I had won third place,” the 31-year-old shares, excitement evident in his voice.

The bronze medal marked an impressive beginning to Saha’s journey on the EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) circuit. Competing in his first-ever EDGA calendar event at Golf Resort Black Bridge

in Prague, he staged a remarkable promising turnaround after a difficult opening day. Starting the final round in tenth place following a three-over 75, Saha carded a net three-under score to finish with a level-par total and claimed third place in the Nett Stroke Play category. The comeback was made even sweeter because of the unfamiliar conditions. The experience in Prague came with its own learning curve, as he shares, “The golf course was difficult and new to me. The greens were fast, so I had to control the speed of my putting.”