A Swing Away

When Ankush Saha’s name was announced during the medal ceremony at the Czech Disabled Golf Masters 2026, the golfer was caught completely off guard. “I didn’t know my name would be announced. It came as a surprise that I had won third place,” the 31-year-old shares, excitement evident in his voice.
The bronze medal marked an impressive beginning to Saha’s journey on the EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) circuit. Competing in his first-ever EDGA calendar event at Golf Resort Black Bridge
in Prague, he staged a remarkable promising turnaround after a difficult opening day. Starting the final round in tenth place following a three-over 75, Saha carded a net three-under score to finish with a level-par total and claimed third place in the Nett Stroke Play category. The comeback was made even sweeter because of the unfamiliar conditions. The experience in Prague came with its own learning curve, as he shares, “The golf course was difficult and new to me. The greens were fast, so I had to control the speed of my putting.”
A special Olympics athlete with an intellectual disability, Saha has won gold in 2014, silver in 2015 and another gold in individual skills at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. He has also represented India at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Away from golf, he is an avid runner. Yet, golf occupies a special place. “I can take my own time to play the game. Whenever there’s a confusion, I take help from my father who helps me with the problems,” Saha says. His father, Lt Col Bipra Das Saha (Retd) has played a key role in his development as a sportsperson.
Unlike games that demand constant speed and split-second decisions, golf allowed him to play at his own pace, think through every shot and stay focused. “Golf has made me happier, calmer and more confident,” he shares. His Prague outing came at a significant moment for adaptive golf in India. The Adaptive Golf Alliance Foundation (AGAF), a Bengaluru-based non-profit established to promote the sport among persons with disabilities, supported Saha’s participation.
With the experience strengthening his ambitions, Saha hopes to compete in more EDGA tournaments in the coming years and gradually improve his international standing. As Prague was his debut on the EDGA circuit, he is yet to receive a world ranking, but that remains one of his goals. He also hopes more people with disabilities give it a chance. “I would like people to take up the game and enjoy it as much as possible,” he beams.