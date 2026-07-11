Court couture

At Wimbledon 2026, the four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka turned heads when she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in a custom white kimono-inspired creation that brought her Japanese heritage into one of tennis’ most traditional settings.

The flowing garment, with dramatic sleeves and intricate embroidery, featured elements of cranes and cherry blossoms, while an obi-inspired belt decorated with bows completed the look. She paired the ensemble with a traditional kanzashi, an ornamental pin, expanding the conversation around what sportswear can represent.

Freelance fashion designer-consultant Swathi Simha says athletes today have a greater scope to personalise their look without compromising the functionality, as she explains, “The outfits are still based on the physical demand and the ease required to play a particular sport. Based on this core objective, every sport has a specific colour, silhouette and style which gives a discrete identity, making it memorable for the spectators.”