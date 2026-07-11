IISc graduates 1,570 students, honours 83 for academic excellence in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Friday conferred degrees on 1,570 students who graduated in the academic year 2025-26, including 1,452 PhD and Master’s students and 118 undergraduate students. The institute also awarded medals to 83 students for academic excellence.

Addressing the graduates virtually, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chair, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), highlighted the role of science in addressing challenges such as artificial intelligence, climate change, emerging infectious diseases and evolving energy systems. She said these challenges are interconnected and stressed the need for science to reach society with integrity, transparency and compassion.

ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan urged graduates to contribute to society and continue learning. He highlighted India’s progress in healthcare, agriculture, power and space technology.

On ISRO’s journey, he said India has moved from launching its first rocket with support from other countries to achieving milestones including Chandrayaan missions, the Mars Orbiter Mission and indigenous cryogenic propulsion technology. He credited teamwork for ISRO’s achievements and said India is working towards establishing its own space station by 2035 and a human mission to the Moon by 2040.