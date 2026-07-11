Karnataka HC stays KPSC members’ resolution against chairman

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed a resolution passed by members of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), urging Chairman Shiva Shankarappa S Sahukar to resign, taking moral responsibility for his daughter mentioning incorrect income of the family while applying for a government job. The KPSC members had also resolved to carry out the commission’s functions in Shiva Shankarappa’s absence under the leadership of the senior-most member.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Shiva Shankarappa, questioning the resolution dated June 19.

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, arguing for the petitioner, contended that the 11 KPSC members high-handedly, without authority under the law, proceeded to pass the resolution against the Chairman, urging him to resign.

The commission secretary forwarded the report of the proceedings of that day’s KPSC meeting to the Chief Secretary and the Governor, contrary to Section 7 of the KPSC (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions) Act, 1959.

As per Section 11, whenever commission wants to send any proposal, the secretary himself cannot forward a proposal or report without the commission directing him to. Shiva Shankarappa was appointed KPSC chairman by the governor under Article 316 of the Constitution.

KPSC writes to police

The KPSC secretary on Friday wrote to the Vidhana Soudha police, seeking registration of a case against Suma for allegedly declaring that the annual income of the family was Rs 40,000 while applying for the job. Her father, being the chairman of KPSC, was, however, drawing Rs 2.25 lakh per month besides other allowances.