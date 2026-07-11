Police arrest four for kidnapping, robbing astrologer in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four miscreants who had allegedly kidnapped and robbed a ‘munajjim’ (astrologer) were arrested by Sampigehalli police.

The victim, who was kidnapped in a car in June-end, was taken to a forest area near Tumakuru and assaulted with lethal weapons.

They then took him to a bank and forced him to transfer Rs 4.5lakh. The gang had escaped after pushing him out of the car near Dabaspet.

After arresting the accused, police found out that one of the accused had availed the services of the victim, but there was no progress as assured by him.

Frustrated over this, the gang robbed him to recover the money paid as fees. The arrested accused have been identified as Arif and Adil, both natives of Tumakuru, Imran of Chikkabanavara, and Kadeer of RT Nagar.