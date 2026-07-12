Bengaluru: Flipkart delivery executive barges into woman's house, flashes at her; arrested

BENGALURU: A delivery person working with Flipkart was arrested for allegedly flashing at a woman after forcing his way into her house, police said here on Sunday.

The police said a case was registered at Marathahalli Police Station under Crime No.345/2026 under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the woman's complaint.

Meanwhile, Flipkart said it was deeply disturbed by the incident.

"We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable," Flipkart said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat.

He was arrested and legal action has been initiated against him, they said.

The case came to public attention after an 'X' user alleged that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's house, entered her washroom and then showed his private parts to her.