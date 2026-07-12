Bengaluru West City Corporation to crackdown on errant bulk waste generators

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner KV Rajendra has directed the officials to take action against bulk waste generators (BWG) who do not hand over waste or fail to take systematic measures for waste management and unauthorized garbage vendors.

The commissioner held a meeting with BWGs, Assistant General Managers (AGMs) of the Corporation’s Solid Waste Management Division, and Marshals regarding solid waste management.

“There are 1,552 registered BWGs within the Corporation limits. BWGs who are not managing their waste properly and are staying outside the framework of the rules needs to be identified. The AGMs of the corporation’s solid waste management division, Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs), and Marshals must handle this. Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) can also provide information to the corporation,” said Rajendra.

BWGs should process as much waste as possible within their own premises and use it as a resource. Otherwise, it must be handed over to the designated vendors/ firms, he said.

It is mandatory for BWGs to register with the Central Pollution Control Board. There are 6,000 bulk waste generators in Bengaluru, and processing waste on-site is mandatory.

In case it is difficult due to valid reasons, it can be given to an authorized waste management agency or to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited. Regarding the West Corporation jurisdiction, two agencies have been designated (Material Solutions for Green Planet - MSGP and Swaccha Eco Solutions), and waste can be given to those agencies, an official from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) said.