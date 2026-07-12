CM DK Shivakumar flags off 32 mobile FSLs; Minister Priyank Kharge says will help sleuths

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday flagged off 32 mobile forensic science laboratories (FSLs) and 75 new police vehicles in front of Vidhana Soudha on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge said the new vehicles would enable forensic teams to reach the crime scenes quickly and collect scientific evidence more efficiently.

FSLs play a crucial role in the speedy and scientific investigation of criminal cases and the state government has taken necessary steps to further strengthen them, Priyank said. The mobile FSLs, operating under the Karnataka Police Department, assist in collecting scientific evidence directly at crime scenes, significantly enhancing the quality and speed of investigations, he said.

Highlighting the functioning of the forensic laboratories, their scientific capabilities and role in the justice system, Kharge said scientific evidence has become increasingly important in criminal investigations and securing convictions.

The minister said the government has taken steps to expand forensic services across various districts in the state by strengthening regional FSLs in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

Priyank said training is being provided to forensic staff with emphasis on the use of state-of-the-art equipment, enhancement of technical expertise and research. The government remains committed to making investigations more effective through close coordination among the police department, forensic experts, and the judiciary.