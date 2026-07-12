KGF Heritage Ultra Marathon begins on a grand note; thousands of runners participate

KGF: The KGF Heritage Ultra Marathon started on Sunday in a grand manner, with thousands of runners from across the nation, the state, and the district participating.
The event commenced at 6:15 am, all the runners were welcomed grandly with a band set and Chandimela. Following the event, the famous Municipal Ground was decked up colourfully, and welcome flex were installed in various places of the district.
KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput while addressing said this is the first event in KGF which has received extra ordinary response and called upon the huge gathering to participate in many more events by running regularly and also to create awareness among the youngsters and school children about the benefits of running.
Randeep D., Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in his speech said he use to run from school days and loves to run, which keep him fresh and lauded the organisers for the big event.
KGF two-term MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar said KGF has its own history, this is the place where the bruisers lived for several decades, and the place has a sports culture and assured that she supported this event and, in future, she assured of extending support for these types of events which will turn boon for the young generations.
Giving details, organisers Kamalanathan, Rajan, Prosit and Naveen said the event was scheduled to take place in Hoskote. The Beyond Excellence Sports Trust (BEST) decided to take up this event in KGF. Accordingly, the event included 70, 50, 25 and 12.5 kilometres; professional runners across the nation participated, and thousands of school and college children participated in 5 and 3 kilometers.
The organisers said the participants includes Randeep D, Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department who participated in 12.5 Kms, Amar Singh Devendra, Sourav K Ranjan, and Velu P who are Indian team ultra won the Asian Champion Ship participated in the ultra run and all the out siders were provided by accommodation on their arrival and T- Shirts and necessary arrangement were made they said.
Even during the programme, Zumba dance fitness exercise attracted a huge gathering with music, under the direct supervision of Shivanshu Rajput and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshmaiah made elaborate arrangements across the points which covered up to the border of Andhra and Tamil Nadu. The 70 kilometres will conclude in the evening.