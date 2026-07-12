KGF Heritage Ultra Marathon begins on a grand note; thousands of runners participate

KGF: The KGF Heritage Ultra Marathon started on Sunday in a grand manner, with thousands of runners from across the nation, the state, and the district participating.

The event commenced at 6:15 am, all the runners were welcomed grandly with a band set and Chandimela. Following the event, the famous Municipal Ground was decked up colourfully, and welcome flex were installed in various places of the district.

KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput while addressing said this is the first event in KGF which has received extra ordinary response and called upon the huge gathering to participate in many more events by running regularly and also to create awareness among the youngsters and school children about the benefits of running.

Randeep D., Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in his speech said he use to run from school days and loves to run, which keep him fresh and lauded the organisers for the big event.

KGF two-term MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar said KGF has its own history, this is the place where the bruisers lived for several decades, and the place has a sports culture and assured that she supported this event and, in future, she assured of extending support for these types of events which will turn boon for the young generations.