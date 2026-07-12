Man butchers mom, granny, uncle, kills self in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old driver killed his 68-year-old grandmother, 55-year-old mother and 50-year-old maternal uncle before dying by suicide at their residence in Kottigepalya in Kamakshipalya police limits on Saturday.

Some relatives claimed that the accused, C Prashanth, suffered from mental health issues, but his father denied it. The bodies of the two women were found on the doorstep of the house lying on top of each other.

His uncle was found dead outside one of the rooms in the house. The house owner and neighbours heard loud screams in the morning and rushed towards the house.

Prashanth, who was trying to escape, rushed back home, and locked himself inside one of the rooms. By the time the police arrived, he had hanged himself inside the room using a veil.

The police have not found any suicide note. The police got an alert around 8.30 am. They suspected that Prashanth might have murdered his grandmother Nagamma, a sweeper, mother Mangalamma, a garment factory worker, and his mother’s brother Satish, a plumber, around the same time.