Not reporting sexual assault also a crime: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Not reporting sexual assaults on children to the jurisdictional authorities mandated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act by any educational institution is a betrayal of the confidence reposed in such institutions by every parent who entrusts a child to its care, said Karnataka High Court on Saturday.

The court also refused to quash a case registered against the headmaster, assistant headmaster and warden of a residential school in Udupi district under the Pocso Act for not reporting the sexual assault on a student by his roommate.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, rejecting the petition filed by the three accused, challenging the legality of the crime registered by the father of the victim under Section 4, 8 and 21 of the Pocso Act . “If the allegations in the complaint are accepted, as they necessarily must be at this stage, they depict something far graver than a mere omission to report,” the court observed.

According to the order, a roommate and classmate sexually assaulted the boy on June 2, but no action was taken by the authorities, despite the victim reporting the violation. Instead, it was projected as a consensual act.