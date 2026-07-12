Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh conducts surprise BMTC check, orders action against staff

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Saturday night undertook a surprise inspection of BMTC services by travelling incognito on more than 10 buses across the city over two hours to assess the quality of public transport.

Wearing a face mask to avoid being recognised, the minister travelled between 7:10 pm and 9:10 pm on multiple routes, including Jayamahal, TV Tower, RT Nagar, CBI Road, Bellary Road, Hebbal, Bhoopasandra, Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Hennur and Byrathi. He purchased tickets for every journey and interacted with passengers to gather feedback on BMTC services.

During the inspection, the minister witnessed a bus (KA-57 F-3372) fail to stop for a waiting passenger at the Fun World bus stop despite the commuter signalling it to halt. He immediately directed officials to suspend the bus driver, Mustaq, and conductor, Dayanand, for the lapse.

The inspection also highlighted issues beyond BMTC. While travelling by autorickshaw for a short distance near Hebbal, the minister found the driver demanding Rs 36 despite the fare meter displaying Rs 30. After questioning the discrepancy, the driver admitted the meter needed recalibration. The minister eventually paid Rs 40 before leaving.

In another incident, a BMTC conductor asked the minister to get off the bus after he was unable to provide change for a Rs 100 note while purchasing two tickets. The conductor showed that he had no change available and insisted that passengers without exact fare should alight. Without revealing his identity or arguing, the minister quietly got off the bus.