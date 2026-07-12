‘Youth must shape Bengaluru’s future through civic participation’

BENGALURU: Ahead of Bengaluru’s first GBA elections in over a decade, speakers at the fourth edition of The Bengaluru Debates, jointly organised by the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) and Janaagraha, on Saturday called on young citizens to play a more active role in urban governance, saying greater civic participation and stronger local accountability are essential to addressing the city’s persistent infrastructure and civic challenges.

The session, titled Do Bengaluru’s Young Leaders Have Hope for This City?, brought together youth leaders, civic activists and changemakers to discuss the role of young people in strengthening urban governance.

Panellists observed that while Bengaluru is one of India’s youngest major cities, with nearly half its population between 19 and 40 years of age, recurring issues such as traffic congestion, flooding and inadequate civic infrastructure have left many questioning who is accountable for governing the city.

The discussion examined whether young people are becoming disillusioned with civic participation, what could encourage greater public engagement, and whether citizen-led initiatives are translating into meaningful change.

A recurring theme was the need for stronger accountability in local governance.

Speakers noted that responsibility for civic services is often divided among multiple agencies, making it difficult for citizens to identify who is answerable. They stressed that elected local representatives and municipal elections are critical to improving accountability.

The panel also highlighted that transparency alone is insufficient unless citizens understand how local governments function and how public funds are utilised. Civic education, they said, must go hand in hand with greater public disclosure to encourage informed participation.