Belagavi youth stabbed to death by roommate in Nepal

BELAGAVI: A 25-year-old man from Khanapur, Belagavi was allegedly stabbed to death by his roommate in Nepal, leaving his family and the local community in mourning. The accused fled the scene after the attack, and Nepal police have launched a manhunt.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Riyaz Ahmed Momin (25), a resident of Muslim Ningapur Galli in Khanapur. The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain, is reportedly a native of Uttar Pradesh. A murder case has been registered against him by the Nepal police.

According to the police, Sahil had previously worked in Dubai and later in Thailand. About 25 days ago, he travelled to Damak, Nepal, to work at a hotel, where he shared accommodation with Saddam Hussain. A day before the incident, Sahil had invited a friend from Belagavi to join him at the same hotel for work, and the friend stayed with them in the same room.

Later that night, an argument reportedly broke out between Sahil and Saddam, but the dispute was resolved after a friend intervened. However, in the early hours of Friday, at around 5 am, Saddam allegedly attacked Sahil with a knife while he was asleep, stabbing him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. Hearing Sahil’s cries for help, the friend attempted to chase the accused but was unsuccessful.