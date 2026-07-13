Bengaluru customers protest as fuel stations push sale of premium petrol

BENGALURU: Commuters on Bellary Road were fuming on Sunday when a major fuel station near Cauvery Theatre allegedly stocked only premium “Power Petrol”, forcing drivers to shell out nearly Rs 10 extra per litre when regular fuel was nowhere to be found.

Similar practices were also reported from around 200 fuel stations across Bengaluru city, and highly placed sources in the oil companies agreed that they are having to wage a running battle on this front.

The Vrishabhadri Enterprises outlet of HP petrol, strategically located on the route to the airport, reportedly had no regular petrol available. Motorists complained they had no choice but to buy the expensive variant.

BR Ravindranath, former president of the Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association, confirmed that he has received multiple complaints from both motorists and dealers about similar practices. “Some fuel stations are forcing customers to buy the premium fuel,” he said.

Industry sources alleged that some dealers are being pressured by oil companies to sell premium fuel by holding back regular petrol. “How do we sell it? We have to push it through our attendants,” one dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Attendants often bear the brunt of motorists’ anger when customers realise they must pay more. In Bengaluru, regular petrol currently retails around Rs 111 per litre. Premium Petrol costs around Rs 121 per litre, while ultra-premium grades command even higher prices. The premium fuels contain higher octane and detergent additives marketed for better engine performance.