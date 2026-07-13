Bengaluru youth killed in drunken brawl, one arrested

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth was found dead inside a park at Rajyotsavanagar in Kumaraswamy Layout on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh alias Rocky (20), a resident of Rajyotsavanagar, who ran a roadside food stall.

One of the accused, identified as Venkatesh (27), a hotel helper and a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout, has been arrested. He is a native of Bengaluru South district.

According to the police, after closing his food stall on Saturday night, Rakesh and two of his friends entered a park near his house at around 12.20 am and began consuming alcohol.

During the gathering, an argument allegedly broke out, following which one of the accused punched Rakesh in the face and smashed his head with a rock, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when people visiting the park found the body. Police said efforts are on to trace the second accused. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.