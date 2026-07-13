BMTC issues 50K student passes in first month

BENGALURU: A month after applications opened for Karnataka’s free student bus pass scheme, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued around 50,000 passes, a quarter of the nearly two lakh passes it distributes for an academic year.

The scheme announced by the state government aims to ease travel costs for students. However, many applicants are still waiting for the passes as verification and processing are in progress.

A teacher at the Government Urdu School on Mosque Road said, “More than 50% of our students use BMTC buses. We have already applied for the bus passes, but they are yet to be issued. Until then, the students either pay the fare or show their school identity cards to commute.”

Some students, however, have already received the passes. A student of a government pre-university college in Malleswaram said he and several of his classmates have received the passes a few days ago.

The BMTC clarified that students who had purchased bus passes before the government announced the scheme have been reimbursed the charges collected. According to the corporation, 234 passes were issued before the order came into effect.