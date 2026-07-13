Congress delaying GBA polls fearing defeat, says BJP

BENGALURU: The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress government of making repeated attempts to postpone the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, alleging that the ruling party fears defeat in the polls.

In a social media post, the BJP claimed that the state government has now approached the Supreme Court seeking a deferment of the elections after an internal survey reportedly indicated a defeat for the Congress.

They also alleged that the Congress had hoped to win one or two corporations after dividing Bengaluru into five city corporations. “They are now attempting to use the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a pretext to delay the polls,” BJP sources said.

The BJP leaders also criticised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had promised to make Bengaluru as “Brand Bengaluru”, saying that it remains only on paper. The saffron party alleged that the city has instead turned into “Bad Bengaluru”, with numerous potholes and garbage accumulation due to lack of funds.

“In such a situation, if the Congress faces the elections, its defeat is certain and inevitable,” a source in the saffron party said.