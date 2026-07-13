Digital tool to track Bengaluru road projects resurfaces

BENGALURU: Amid allegations of duplication of road works, poor inter-departmental coordination and questions over the expenditure of more than Rs 5,000 crore on Bengaluru roads, a digital initiative conceived more than a decade ago has resurfaced as a possible answer to one of the city’s biggest civic questions – who did what work, at what cost and on which road?

However, despite its ambitious vision, the Road History Project has never been fully utilised as the comprehensive public accountability platform it was intended to be, laments former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Taxation and Finance Committee Chairman Manjunath Raju, who conceptualised the initiative.

The Road History Project has acquired renewed relevance after Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reprimanded Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials and engineers over the annual pothole filling exercise, cautioning them against the ‘Hale Kallu, Hosa Billu’ (old stone, new bill) practice.

The 2014–15 BBMP budget described the Road History concept as an online Geographical Information System (GIS) platform that would assign every road a permanent identification number and record all related information, to bring transparency to developmental works across the city.