Ordinary citizens played leading role in framing of Constitution, says book

BENGALURU: The inaugural Constitution Corner monthly book discussion was held at a bookstore in Jakkur on Saturday, and brought together readers to explore public participation in the making of the Indian Constitution.

The discussion centred on Assembling India’s Constitution by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, which explores the role of ordinary citizens in the Constitution-making process between 1946 and 1950. Drawing on archival records, the book highlights how people from different regions and social backgrounds sent letters, petitions and telegrams to the Constituent Assembly, expressing their views on issues ranging from fundamental rights and language to representation and governance.

Vinay Kumar, founder of #ReclaimConstitution, said the initiative, launched in 2023, was born out of a concern that citizens were increasingly distancing themselves from their constitutional responsibilities. “Thousands of ordinary people participated in framing the Constitution as their own document, not merely as something for governments and politicians,” he said.