Weight...What! At 2 and 6 years old, these B'luru sisters are making waves in powerlifting

Both training and diet, keeping in mind the kids’ age is rooted in basics, following a Jain diet in line with family customs, but rich in curd, cheese, paneer, ghee and other vegetarian proteins. “I’m a believer in our traditional pehalwani and akhada systems, which are kid-friendly, with no additional supplementation at this stage. There’s just one mantra: no packaged foods,” shares Sanjay.

However, training is mixed with play and supervision. “Basics need to be perfect, because otherwise you become injury-prone. I started with training Aarya to hold barbells correctly and the theory of powerlifting. Apart from that, sessions involve a 15-minute warm-up, a 30-minute dedicated workout and 15 minutes of playtime. But for Radhika, the training is very mild. Before bedtime, when we give them a massage, is when they let us know if they’re feeling any pain; I immediately adjust the workout the next day,” explains Sanjay. Being a powerlifter who had to give up the sport due to a spinal injury, he is careful to avoid overtraining.

What’s next for the weight-lifting prodigies? For now, they are competing in state-level competitions, but Sanjay does not have a big dream or goal in mind – instead wanting to push them as long as they want to keep going, stating, “The girls are well-versed in karate, and they’re learning boxing. I believe starting at a young age keeps them active, flexible and they can choose anything they want to do in the world.”