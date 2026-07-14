Bengaluru tunnel road will cost 1.5 times more than Metro per km

BENGALURU: The proposed 16.75-km Tunnel Road from KR Puram to Hebbal will cost 1.5 times more per kilometre than the Metro Red Line running along a similar corridor, with the respective detailed project reports (DPRs) pegging construction costs at Rs 1,061 crore and Rs 687 crore per km.

The DPR of the Namma Metro Phase 3A (Red Line) was made available on public platforms on Monday. A comparison of the DPRs for the Red Line and the proposed Tunnel Road Project highlights a sharp contrast in construction costs, with the Metro emerging as the less expensive option on a per kilometre basis despite serving a similar and a longer corridor through the city.

According to the DPR, the proposed 37.80-km Metro Phase 3A, connecting Sarjapur to Hebbal, is estimated to cost Rs 25,999 crore, translating to around Rs 687 crore per km. The corridor comprises 23.524 km of elevated viaduct with 17 stations and 14.28 km of underground section with 10 stations, totalling 27 stations.

In comparison, the proposed 16.75-km tunnel road is currently estimated to cost Rs 17,780 crore, or Rs 1,061 crore per km. With the possibility of the project cost to escalate by up to 45% by the time of completion, the per kilometre cost could rise to approximately Rs 1,538 crore.