France-ly Speaking: French expats in B'luru celebrate Bastille Day

The Bastille was once an impregnable fortress holding the king's prisoners and a symbol of absolute royal authority even as the rich got richer and the poor got poorer. But on one pivotal day, July 14, 1789, it all came to a head and the French people brought it down brick by brick. 237 years later, the spirit of the French Revolution lives on as Bastille Day or the French National Day. “It is a symbol of the country’s founding motto: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” says Marc Lamy, the Consul General of France in Bengaluru, adding, “ For French citizens, it’s a day to reaffirm these values.”
History aside, for French expats in the city, memories revolve around childhood summers spent watching the largest military parade in Europe, anannual tradition like India’s Republic Day Parade. “Mornings were marked by watching the military parade on TV – an impressive display of militarye quipment, the Patrouille de France (precision aerobatics demonstration unit) tracing the French flag across the sky, and the marching bands,” says Nathan Dubois-Stora, the regional director at an interior design firm. Another highlight, especially in small towns, are dances, he explains, “Beyond the local military ceremonies,everyone knows the Bal des Pompiers, where fire stations open their doors and turn into dance floors for the evening.”
Fireworks lighting up the sky is a memory all the expats share, as Amiel Guerin, founder of Amiel Gourmet, recalls, “We would all meet up, havegood food, drink, and have fun. The bigger the city, the betterthe fireworks, but each small town would have them. Growing up on the west coast in Nantes, it was with the backdrop of the seaside.”
For Simon de Erdavide, theHRBP at anair travel company, the holiday hasevolved to mean sharing a comforting meal with family. “Today, I think of French cheeses, freshbread and wine. It’s also a great occasion to enjoy aglass of rosé, which is very popular in France during the warmer months,” he shares.
Regions like the historically rich Compiegne also have reenactments, which captured the mind of a young de Erdavide, who shares, “Actors in period costumes would recreate scenes from Mediaeval times and Napoleonic era. They made the day feel more special by connecting celebrations with local heritage.”
At home in ’luru
For many expats, celebrations today involve the French consulate’s annual celebrations. As Lamy explains, “We have a range of activities highlighting the partnership between France and India. This year, we will also have a lottery, with prizes offered by Indian and French companies, followed by a concert. Guests can also enjoy French gastronomic specialities, wines and champagnes.”
Other institutions like Alliance Française de Bangalore, mark it with cultural events – this year it was a concert on the evolution of French music since the 16th century.
Others have their own traditions, with Dubois-Stora taking the opportunity to introduce his Indian colleagues to the festivities. “At my firm, we organise a French breakfast, it’s a lovely moment! Since both French and Indian cultures have a strong relationship with food, it gives us common ground to connect over.”
Vive la France
This year’s national day celebrations are coloured with an added layer of excitement, with France playing a semifinal match against Spain at 12.30am on July 15 for us in India, but coinciding with Bastille Day’s evening festivities in France. “This year is special because the French team has reached the semi-final, so we are organising a live stream at the Alliance Française. You never know what happens in sports; in case they happen to win, it will be a cherry on top of the cake,” says Jean-Marc Depierre, director, Alliance Française de Bangalore.