France-ly Speaking: French expats in B'luru celebrate Bastille Day

The Bastille was once an impregnable fortress holding the king's prisoners and a symbol of absolute royal authority even as the rich got richer and the poor got poorer. But on one pivotal day, July 14, 1789, it all came to a head and the French people brought it down brick by brick. 237 years later, the spirit of the French Revolution lives on as Bastille Day or the French National Day. “It is a symbol of the country’s founding motto: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” says Marc Lamy, the Consul General of France in Bengaluru, adding, “ For French citizens, it’s a day to reaffirm these values.”

History aside, for French expats in the city, memories revolve around childhood summers spent watching the largest military parade in Europe, anannual tradition like India’s Republic Day Parade. “Mornings were marked by watching the military parade on TV – an impressive display of militarye quipment, the Patrouille de France (precision aerobatics demonstration unit) tracing the French flag across the sky, and the marching bands,” says Nathan Dubois-Stora, the regional director at an interior design firm. Another highlight, especially in small towns, are dances, he explains, “Beyond the local military ceremonies,everyone knows the Bal des Pompiers, where fire stations open their doors and turn into dance floors for the evening.”

Fireworks lighting up the sky is a memory all the expats share, as Amiel Guerin, founder of Amiel Gourmet, recalls, “We would all meet up, havegood food, drink, and have fun. The bigger the city, the betterthe fireworks, but each small town would have them. Growing up on the west coast in Nantes, it was with the backdrop of the seaside.”

For Simon de Erdavide, theHRBP at anair travel company, the holiday hasevolved to mean sharing a comforting meal with family. “Today, I think of French cheeses, freshbread and wine. It’s also a great occasion to enjoy aglass of rosé, which is very popular in France during the warmer months,” he shares.

Regions like the historically rich Compiegne also have reenactments, which captured the mind of a young de Erdavide, who shares, “Actors in period costumes would recreate scenes from Mediaeval times and Napoleonic era. They made the day feel more special by connecting celebrations with local heritage.”