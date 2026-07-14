Gaali Maathu: Wondering why Bengaluru gets so windy in July? Expert explains

It's that time of year when Bengaluru is swept with strong, gusty winds while skies remain cloudy. While newcomers may be confused by the sudden shift in weather, long-time residents have probably heard the term ‘Aashada gaali’ or ‘Aashada winds’ used to explain it. But what exactly is it? Latha Sridhar, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, explains, “‘Aashada gaali’ is not a separate meteorological phenomenon but has been recognised in local weather lore for centuries.There is even a saying in Kannada, “Aashada gaalige aane kocchi hoyitu which means even elephants are swept away during the Aashada month’s winds, it roughly coincides with July. It’s a traditional term referring to the characteristic strong, persistent winds.” She adds, “Typically, in the agrarian community, farmers associate these winds with good soil moisture and see it as a sowing season for kharif crops. While in coastal areas, sea conditions are very rough, so fishermen communitiesare impacted.”

For an explanation rooted inscience, we have to look at the prevailing winds over India at this time of the year: the South Westerlies, which bring monsoon rains to Karnataka.“‘Aashada gaali’ is associated with the strengthening of the southwesterly winds’ flow over the Indian peninsula after the onset of the south west monsoon.This happens because of the establishment of a strong pressure gradient – there is high pressure over the southern Indian Ocean while low pressure is formed over northwest India and Pakistan, which causes intensified flow of moisture laden air from the Arabian Sea towards the west coast and interiors of Karnataka,” explains Sridhar.