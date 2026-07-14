Bengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority cleared 490 km of footpath encroachments from July 1-10

Amidst widespread criticisms targeting him for the footpath encroachment clearance drive, Bangalore Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Real change demands difficult decisions.
Even though hundreds of kilometres of footpaths have been cleared of encroachments, many are still in a bad condition, posing a risk to pedestrians. This pavement in Hanumanthnagar has become an obstacle course for pedestrians who have to negotiate missing slabs
Even though hundreds of kilometres of footpaths have been cleared of encroachments, many are still in a bad condition, posing a risk to pedestrians. This pavement in Hanumanthnagar has become an obstacle course for pedestrians who have to negotiate missing slabs Photo | Kevin Nashon
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has cleared 490.55 km of footpath encroachments across the five city corporations during the 10-day special drive between July 1 and July 10. According to data shared by GBA, Bengaluru West City Corporation recorded the highest extent of footpath clearance at 122.62 km, followed by North City with 115.35 km.

While 94.01 km of encroachments were cleared in Bengaluru South City Corporation, over 88 km were cleared in East City Corporation and 70 km in Central City Corporation.

Amidst widespread criticisms targeting him for the footpath encroachment clearance drive, Bangalore Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Real change demands difficult decisions.

With the support of the people, we can build a Bengaluru that is safer, cleaner and more liveable. Change may invite criticism, but if it improves the lives of millions, it’s a price worth paying.”

Greater Bengaluru Authority