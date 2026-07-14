Hotels, restaurants in Bengaluru to remain open till 3.30 on FIFA World Cup semifinal and final match days

BENGALURU: Food service timings for hotels and restaurants in the city have been extended till 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 in view of the FIFA World Cup semifinals and final matches. The semi-finals are on July 14 and 15th while the final is on July 19.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has issued an order extending the food service timings on these three days from the usual1 am to 3.30 am.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), New Delhi, on Monday had submitted a requisition to the city's top cop on Monday to extend the food service timings at least till 3 am during the three FIFA World Cup matches, which are jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

"Considering the request, it has been deemed necessary to issue an order extending the food service hours on the above-mentioned match days. To maintain law and order during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, I, Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 31(W) of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, hereby order that all hotels and restaurants falling within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate, as defined under Section 2(15) of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, are permitted to extend their food service hours from the existing closing time of 1 am. to 3:30 a.m. on July 14, 15, and 19, 2026," the commissioner's order stated.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to.