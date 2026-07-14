Land surveyors attacked with brooms in Karnataka's Bidadi, 3 police personnel hurt

BENGALURU: A land survey for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), also known as Bidadi Township project, at Mandalahalli in Bidadi turned violent after farmers attacked surveyors with broomsticks and heckled them on Monday. Three policemen and a farmer were injured and a few vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The survey was initiated after the government issued a land acquisition notification for the project recently. But local farmers claimed they had not given their consent for their land to be acquired and objected to the survey being conducted on their farms without any information. They demanded an authorisation letter from the deputy commissioner’s office.

Mandalahalli Nagaraj, a farmer, said the situation turned violent when some surveyors, accompanied by police, began the land survey. “Women and youngsters had come to the spot with a broom for a symbolic protest, but seeing the surveyors conducting a survey, they hit some of them with broomsticks,” he said.

As protesters started throwing stones, some vehicles were damaged. Joining the protesting farmers, Yashavantha T, State General Secretary, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, said the state government, especially CM DK Shivakumar, should be directly responsible for Monday’s conflict.

“The government had created fake documents and kept repeating that over 80% of farmers had agreed to give up their land. The government should clarify why such a big police force was needed if 80% of farmers had agreed to the project. The CMO is being misused to run the real estate business,” Yashavantha said.